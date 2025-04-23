The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs are underway, and the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks sees the series head to Michigan for Game 3. Bettors looking to place wagers on this game and series can use the latest BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Here's what you need to know about this offer, other sportsbook promotions and the Knicks-Pistons series.

How to claim BetMGM promo code

Only new, first-time users are eligible for this BetMGM promo code. Users must be 21 years or older and reside in a state in which BetMGM operates.

In order to claim the bonus code, follow these steps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter all necessary information Enter the promo code CBSSPORTS Deposit $10 or more Make your first bet at any odds

The way this promotion works is BetMGM offers bet insurance for new users' first wager with the promotion. What that means is if your first bet loses, you receive your wager back in the form of bonus bets. BetMGM's offer covers up to $1,500 for a new user's first bet.

If a user's first bet is $50 or lower and loses, they receive one bonus bet token equivalent to the wager placed. If the bet is for more than $50 and loses, users receive five bonus bet tokens, each worth one-fifth (20%) of that first bet. For instance, if you were to bet $1,500 and that bet loses, you'd receive five $300 bonus bet tokens.

Bonus bet tokens expire seven days after they're credited to your account. Additionally, if you place a bet with bonus bet tokens and win, you receive only the winnings and not the stake back.

Sportsbook offers

Here's a closer look at how the latest BetMGM promotional offer compares to other sportsbooks:

Brand Promo CBS promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel

Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Fanatics, like BetMGM, is running a bet insurance promo. But whereas BetMGM's promotion covers the user's very first bet with the sportsbook, Fanatics covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days with the sportsbook for up to $1,000 in bonus bets total. Fanatics insures the first bet of each of the first 10 days up to $100 each, meaning if you wager $100 each day as your first bet and they all lose, you can receive $1,000 in bonus bets.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 all offer bet and get promos where a first bet of $5 nets you $250, $200 and $150, respectively. Your first bet at FanDuel must win for you to receive those bonus bets, but there's no minimum odds requirement. DraftKings and bet365 don't require your first bet to win, and DraftKings' bonus bets are paid out in eight $25 bonus bet tokens.

Caesars' offer centers around profit boosts where a first bet of $1 makes it so the user's next 10 bets receive 100% profit boosts.

Knicks-Pistons Game 3

The series heads to Detroit all squared up at 1-1. The Knicks took Game 1 123-112 thanks in large part to a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 34 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each had 23. Brunson also dished out eight assists while Towns pulled down eight rebounds. Tobias Harris led Detroit with 25 points and Malik Beasley gave the Pistons a spark off the bench with 20 points and six 3-pointers.

The Pistons responded in Game 2 with more resilience down the stretch, not folding defensively in key situations. Dennis Schroder's 3-pointer with 55 seconds left was ultimately the difference, as the Pistons got multiple stops and hit their free throws to get a 100-94 win. Schroder finished with 20 points off the bench, while Cade Cunningham delivered a monster showing with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Brunson finished with 37 points for New York but had some missed shots late in the loss.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should know and practice responsible gaming, and they should also understand the resources that are available to them. BetMGM offers tools for its users, such as time and loss limits.

Other national resources are available, including: