The Orlando Magic are in search of a new coach after firing Jamahl Mosley on Monday, just a day after the team blew a 3-1 series lead against the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. It was the worst-kept secret in the league that Mosley was expected to be handed his papers, regardless of how this season ended.

With Mosley out, one of the most frequently mentioned names attached to the new vacancy is former Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan. The Hall of Famer was considered a candidate for the North Carolina job, but UNC couldn't wait for Donovan to make a decision and instead hired former Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Donovan decided to step down from the Bulls coaching position shortly after the season ended anyway, wrapping a six-year tenure.

Donovan is a two-time champion at the collegiate level, has a great reputation around the league and is well-liked by players. He made the most out of what was always an imperfect situation in Chicago, given injuries and poor roster construction from a front office that has since been fired. But Donovan's history with the Magic makes a potential hire at least a little bit awkward if it comes to fruition.

Let's take a trip back in time to explain this slightly messy connection.

April 2, 2007 -- Florida crowned back-to-back champs

For the second consecutive year, Donovan led the Florida Gators to a national championship. He and the Gators were at the pinnacle of college basketball. Led by future NBA stars Joakim Noah and Al Horford, as well as lottery pick Corey Brewer, the Gators had one of the most memorable runs over two years. Donovan turned a Florida program that had never won a national title in men's college basketball into a powerhouse. Prior to Donovan's arrival at Florida in 1996, the Gators only had five tournament appearances in school history. Between 1996 and 2007, Donovan took Florida to the NCAA tournament nine times.

April 5, 2007 -- Donovan reaffirms commitment to Gators

When you win as much as Donovan did in Florida, of course you're going to attract attention from other teams. When the Gators lost four of their five starters to the NBA Draft, there were natural questions about his desire to stay with the team. Kentucky had interest in Donovan at the time after Tubby Smith left the Wildcats to coach Minnesota. Donovan got his first coaching experience as an assistant at Kentucky under Rick Pitino, so the connection was there.

But Donovan said in a press conference at the time that he planned on staying. He and the Gators were expected to be working on a long-term, lucrative extension for the prized head coach, one that would keep him around for the long haul. All seemed well in Gainesville.

May 8, 2007 -- Donovan's name begins to pop up as NBA coaching candidate

Just a month after winning a second national title with Florida, Donovan's name became a constant in the NBA rumor mill. He had said on several occasions in the past that coaching in the NBA "intrigued" him, but that he wouldn't make the jump unless he was in a situation where he could find success early.

There were reports that he was talking to the Memphis Grizzlies and wanted full control of basketball operations in addition to coaching, something the team was unwilling to do. The Miami Heat were another possible destination for the college coach. So too were the Orlando Magic, who were weighing the dismissal of Brian Hill after getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs that year.

Donovan, though, was said to have an extension with the Gators pending approval from the school's finance committee, suggesting that all the rumors about a potential exit to the NBA were just that: rumors.

May 24, 2007 -- Magic fire Brian Hill as head coach

After two losing seasons, the Magic fired Hill, ending his second stint with the team. Immediately, Donovan was brought up again as a potential candidate to replace him. At this point, Donovan had yet to sign an extension with the Gators, which left the door open for a possible exit. With so much smoke surrounding Donovan potentially taking the leap to the pro ranks, it was difficult for there not to be fire right behind it.

May 31, 2007 -- Donovan leaves Florida for Orlando Magic job

It happened fast. Just a week after firing Hill, the Magic hired Donovan as their next head coach. The excitement surrounding the news was palpable for Magic fans. With how Donovan turned Florida's program around, the Magic were ready to be his next makeover client. Gainesville and Orlando, less than two hours away from each other, were ripe for crossover fandom. It was somber news for the Gators fanbase, but who could blame Donovan for wanting a new challenge in the pros?

The expectations were high for Donovan entering the NBA ranks, but the hype around his coaching prowess matched that. With a roster featuring a young rising star in Dwight Howard, sharpshooter JJ Redick, and veteran players like Hedo Türkoğlu and Rashad Lewis, it felt like the perfect situation for Donovan to come in and make an immediate impact with a promising core of players.

June 1, 2007 -- Donovan introduced as Magic coach

Magic general manager Otis Smith talked about finding a "winner" in their next head coach. Smith said while the process was difficult, it wasn't "that difficult" to offer Donovan the job. Donovan talked about his excitement for the new opportunity to coach the Magic, while reflecting on how difficult it was to leave the Gators after 11 years and two championships. Donovan even said that the "easy decision" would've been to stay at Florida, but he opted to challenge himself and wade into the pro ranks.

Donovan reiterated that, in order for him to leave Florida, it would've taken a "very, very special" opportunity, which was how he viewed this position with the Magic. By all accounts, Donovan said all the right things about his excitement and the challenges that lay ahead.

June 5, 2007 -- Donovan starts to get cold feet

Just four days after expressing total excitement and optimism with his new role in Orlando, the Magic released a statement saying Donovan was now "conflicted" about staying with the team.

This was the first sign that Donovan may not be the man to transform the Magic's franchise after all. With the Magic stuck in limbo, then-Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley essentially reversed course on his coaching search when he heard of Donovan's trepidations. Foley and the Gators were said to be hiring former VCU coach Anthony Grant, but suddenly Foley had another chance to try to convince Donovan to return to Gainesville.

June 6, 2007 -- Magic release Donovan from contract

With Donovan feeling a pull back to Gainesville, the Magic released him from his contract, allowing him to return to Florida. It was a magnanimous move for the Magic, but it did come with a caveat: Donovan agreed to a five-year non-compete clause, keeping him from taking another NBA coaching position should one open up. It was a fair agreement, and it ended a rather weird saga that resulted in Stan Van Gundy taking Donovan's spot in Orlando. Meanwhile, Donovan returned to Florida, which is clearly where he left his heart despite taking the Magic job.

June 7, 2007 -- Donovan apologizes for debacle

In a press conference announcing his return to the Gators, Donovan opened his comments by apologizing to the Magic. Donovan expressed how the last few days had been difficult and how terrible he felt about the entire situation. He then explained why he didn't feel right after taking the Orlando gig: "My decision came down to my love for the University of Florida and how much I want to be here."

Donovan stayed at Florida until 2015, when he then took the jump to the NBA -- again -- but this time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He experienced immediate success, coaching a Thunder team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to 50 wins and an NBA Finals appearance. He went on to coach the Thunder for five seasons, making the playoffs each season. As the Thunder entered a rebuild, he then took the head coach position with the Chicago Bulls. Success was not plentiful in Chicago, where he remained for the last six seasons. He only made the playoffs once, though that says more about Chicago's roster construction than Donovan's coaching prowess. He stepped down in April as the Bulls prepare to enter their own rebuild. Now, he's a top candidate for the Orlando Magic once again.

Will the Magic take another chance on Donovan? As awkward as their history is, it's not enough for Orlando to completely disregard him as a candidate. But it's an unavoidable narrative. Hopefully he doesn't have another change of heart.