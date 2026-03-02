Surging Eastern Conference teams will meet on Monday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston (40-20) is 11-2 over its last 13 games and is coming off a Sunday night win, 114-98, over Philadelphia. Milwaukee (26-33) is 8-4 over its last dozen contests but has dropped back-to-back games, most recently falling to Chicago 120-97. The Celtics lead the all-time series 122-113. Both teams played on Sunday and haven't revealed their injury reports for this matchup yet.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The teams split their two earlier matchups this season, with the home team winning each. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread Celtics -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 215.5 points Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -321, Bucks +255 Bucks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Celtics vs. Bucks predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Bucks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (215.5 points). Four of the last five matchups between these teams have gone over this total, and the Bucks have leaned over in recent contests this season. Milwaukee has eclipsed the O/U in three of its last four outings as its defense has struggled, as the team has allowed 120.4 points over its last five games overall.

The Over is 5-2 across Milwaukee's last seven home games, while Boston brings one of the league's most efficient offenses into Milwaukee. The Celtics are second in offensive rating, third in made 3-pointers per game and average the fewest turnovers. While Jaylen Brown is projected to be this game's leading scorer with nearly 30 points, more Bucks (seven) are forecasted to reach double-figures than Celtics (four). A total of 225 points are scored, per the simulations, with the Over clearing in 68% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

How to make Bucks vs. Celtics picks

