An exciting Eastern Conference matchup is on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Boston is 9-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Atlanta is 4-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Celtics have dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings against the Hawks. Atlanta will be without Trae Young (Achilles) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta-Boston. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -15.5

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 224 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics: -1176, Hawks: +740

Why the Celtics can cover

On Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Celtics beat the Bucks, 113-107. The victory was all the more spectacular given Boston was down by 17 with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Forward Jayson Tatum stuffed the stat sheet in the win, recording a double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds. The Celtics also secured a comfortable victory over the Hawks on the road on Nov. 4, 123-93.

Boston is scoring 120.2 points per game on average, which ranks fifth in the NBA. The Celtics also rank inside the top 10 in scoring defense, giving up 109.6 points per game on average. In addition, Boston is 8-1 in its last nine home games against the Hawks.

Why the Hawks can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 125-113 to the Bulls. The loss hurts even more since Atlanta was up 44-26 with 9:55 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 30 assists in three consecutive contests. The Hawks are scoring 116.1 points per game on offense this season and they're 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 meetings against the Celtics.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations.

So who wins Hawks vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?