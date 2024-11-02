The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) will get another opportunity to beat the Boston Celtics (5-1) when they meet on Saturday evening. Charlotte came up short in the first of back-to-back meetings on Friday, falling in a 124-109 final. Boston was coming off its first loss of the season, as it lost to Indiana in overtime on Wednesday night. Charlotte is hoping to get back to the .500 mark before heading to Minnesota on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Celtics are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 231.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hornets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -11.5

Hornets vs. Celtics over/under: 231.5 points

Hornets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -606, Hornets +438

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte was unable to cover the spread as a double-digit underdog on Friday night, but it only trailed Boston by one point with eight minutes remaining. Point guard LaMelo Ball had 31 points and four assists, shooting 12 of 25 from the floor. Backup point guard Tre Mann added 23 points on 10 of 18 shooting off the bench, going over 20 points for the third time in his first five games of the season.

Rookie Tidjane Salaun was another bright spot for the Hornets, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds in 19 minutes. Charlotte knocked down 19 3-pointers, with six players drilling at least two triples. Boston attempted 35 of the game's 47 free throws, so a closer margin on Saturday could flip the outcome.

Why the Celtics can cover

The defending NBA champions are off to a fantastic start this season, winning five of its first six games, with its lone loss coming against Indiana in overtime. Boston had five players score in double figures on Friday, paced by a 32-point, 11-rebound effort from forward Jayson Tatum. Small forward Jaylen Brown had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, converting on 9 of 10 free-throw attempts.

Tatum is averaging 30.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Brown is scoring 25.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. The Celtics have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in seven of those games. Charlotte has only covered the spread once in its last five home games, and it is 6-14 in its last 20 games dating back to last season.

