Charles Oakley unsure about returning to MSG: 'That's a billion-dollar question'

Former NBA forward Charles Oakley is still not on good terms with his former team.

Oakley was forcibly removed from a New York Knicks home game at Madison Square Garden last season, which was followed by an insinuation from Knicks owner James Dolan that Oakley may have a problem with alcohol. In an interview with The Undefeated, Oakley was asked if and when he might return to a Knicks game. From The Undefeated's David Squires:

So, when will Oakley return to a Knicks home game? "I just left New York; they weren't playing," he said, adding a chuckle to punctuate the response. "I don't know. â¦ That's a billion-dollar question. â¦ "Would you go back in the Garden?" he turned the question back to the reporter.

Following the incident in February, Dolan and Oakley joined a conference call with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, a former teammate of Oakley's, to attempt to resolve the issue. While progress may have been made toward repairing their relationship, Oakley did not attend another Knicks home game after the unpleasantness.

Oakley averaged 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 10 seasons with the Knicks in the late 80s and early 90s.