Charles Oakley unsure about returning to MSG: 'That's a billion-dollar question'
Oakley was vague with his response on when he'd attend another Knicks home game
Former NBA forward Charles Oakley is still not on good terms with his former team.
Oakley was forcibly removed from a New York Knicks home game at Madison Square Garden last season, which was followed by an insinuation from Knicks owner James Dolan that Oakley may have a problem with alcohol. In an interview with The Undefeated, Oakley was asked if and when he might return to a Knicks game. From The Undefeated's David Squires:
So, when will Oakley return to a Knicks home game?
"I just left New York; they weren't playing," he said, adding a chuckle to punctuate the response.
"I don't know. â¦ That's a billion-dollar question. â¦
"Would you go back in the Garden?" he turned the question back to the reporter.
Following the incident in February, Dolan and Oakley joined a conference call with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan, a former teammate of Oakley's, to attempt to resolve the issue. While progress may have been made toward repairing their relationship, Oakley did not attend another Knicks home game after the unpleasantness.
Oakley averaged 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 10 seasons with the Knicks in the late 80s and early 90s.
-
The Raptors' Valanciunas conundrum
Toronto's center has an uncertain future; can we still talk about this 25-year-old's poten...
-
Silver: Seattle on NBA expansion list
The NBA commissioner said expansion is 'inevitable,' but not a priority right now
-
LOOK: Cavs new Nike uniforms leaked?
The NBA social media world was buzzing after a leak of what looks like the Cavs' new jersey...
-
Ainge: Thomas won't require surgery
The guard's injury hampered him in the NBA playoffs but he's slowly ramping up his on-court...
-
Report: Minny exploring trades for Kyrie
The tipping point might be whether the Wolves are willing to part with Andrew Wiggins
-
Report: Kyrie trade to N.Y. 'unlikely'
Anthony is reportedly still intent on being traded to the Rockets
Add a Comment