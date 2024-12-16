The Utah Jazz (5-19) will be on the road for the fourth time in their last five games when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) on Monday night. Utah is on a two-game losing streak following its 134-126 loss to Phoenix on Friday, putting the Jazz in 14th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is on a three-game skid following its 120-98 loss at Denver its last time out. The Clippers are in ninth place in the Western Conference, but they are only a half-game back of Phoenix and Golden State atop the Pacific Division.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Intuit Dome. The Clippers are favored by 8 points in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Jazz over/under: 223.5 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Clippers: -346, Jazz: +275

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles will be eager to get back into the win column following its recent skid, especially since it is in a tight battle with the Suns and Warriors in the Pacific Division. The Clippers already notched a 116-105 win against Utah in November, as James Harden made a pair of 3-pointers to move past Ray Allen on the all-time 3-point shooting list. Harden has drilled 35 triples since then, shooting 37.2% from long range over his last 11 games.

He is averaging 21.4 points per game, taking on a heavier workload while Kawhi Leonard (knee) continues to be sidelined. Norman Powell has also stepped up with Leonard out, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game. They are facing an Utah defense that has lost three of its last four games and is allowing an average of 136 points in those losses.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah picked up a blowout win at Portland 10 days ago, scoring 141 points while holding the Trail Blazers to just 99 points. The Jazz struggled in the final game of their three-game road trip last Sunday, but they were much more competitive in their 134-126 loss to Phoenix on Friday. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points in his first game back after a seven-game absence due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

John Collins added 22 points for the Jazz, who shot 55.8% from the floor while knocking down 56.4% of their attempts from 3-point range. They are one of the top defensive rebounding teams in the NBA, allowing just 41.5 per game. Utah has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games in December.

