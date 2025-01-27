Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Washington 6-38, Dallas 24-22

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Washington Wizards at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but likely not for long.

Last Saturday, the Mavericks lost to the Celtics at home by a decisive 122-107 margin. Dallas was down 96-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite their defeat, the Mavericks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Daniel Gafford, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Celtics posted 33.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight loss. They fell 119-109 to the Suns.

Like the Wizards, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jordan Poole led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. That's the most assists Poole has posted since back in April of 2024.

Dallas has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-22 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-38.

Everything came up roses for the Mavericks against the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2024, as the squad secured a 137-101 victory. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.