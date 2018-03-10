Derrick Rose expects to have a solid role with Thibodeau's Timberwolves

Derrick Rose returned to the NBA earlier this week, signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.

And, understandably, he expects to have a solid role with the team. Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, Rose said that coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn't have brought him to Minnesota if he wasn't going to play him.

Derrick Rose on what he expects in terms of playing time/role: "[Thibs] wouldn't have me come here if he wasn't gonna use me." — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) March 10, 2018

Rose warmed up before the game, and sat on the bench for the Timberwolves' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, but did not get into the game. Given he had just signed earlier that day, however, that wasn't all that surprising.

With the Timberwolves already seemingly set at point guard between Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones, it's unclear what Rose's role on the team will be, but it does make sense that Thibodeau wouldn't have signed his old player if he didn't have plans to play him a decent amount.

Whether or not that's a good idea, however, is certainly up for debate. Rose, of course, believes he can still be a productive player.

Blog up from practice: Aimed toward playing tomorrow vs. Warriors, Derrick Rose speaks up on those who still believe in him, and those who don't. "I don't need your validation. Like, I know who I am. I know the type of player I am."https://t.co/EttA0nO9zE — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 10, 2018

However, his numbers in Cleveland early in the season would say otherwise. The Cavs fared much better when he was off the floor, as he sported a minus-5.3 net rating. There's always a chance that another change of scenery coupled with a reunion with Thibodeau could do him well, but it seems Rose's days of being a helpful player are over.