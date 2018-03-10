Derrick Rose expects to have a solid role with Thibodeau's Timberwolves
Rose on his playing time in Minnesota: '[Thibs] wouldn't have me come here if he wasn't gonna use me'
Derrick Rose returned to the NBA earlier this week, signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.
And, understandably, he expects to have a solid role with the team. Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, Rose said that coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn't have brought him to Minnesota if he wasn't going to play him.
Rose warmed up before the game, and sat on the bench for the Timberwolves' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, but did not get into the game. Given he had just signed earlier that day, however, that wasn't all that surprising.
With the Timberwolves already seemingly set at point guard between Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones, it's unclear what Rose's role on the team will be, but it does make sense that Thibodeau wouldn't have signed his old player if he didn't have plans to play him a decent amount.
Whether or not that's a good idea, however, is certainly up for debate. Rose, of course, believes he can still be a productive player.
However, his numbers in Cleveland early in the season would say otherwise. The Cavs fared much better when he was off the floor, as he sported a minus-5.3 net rating. There's always a chance that another change of scenery coupled with a reunion with Thibodeau could do him well, but it seems Rose's days of being a helpful player are over.
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Saturday night in the NBA
-
Brown has concussion, won't play Sunday
Brown, who lost his grip on the rim and crashed hard to the floor, is out Sunday and possibly...
-
Hayward hopeful on return this year
Celtics coach Brad Stevens, however, said recently that Hayward will not play this season
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 10: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lillard: Blazers are the 'real deal'
Lillard is proud how Portland 'weathered the storm' to beat Golden State 125-108 on Friday...
-
Walton upset with 'disrespectful' Murray
Denver won the game 125-116, and Walton can be seen yelling at the Nuggets bench after the...