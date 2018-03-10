Derrick Rose expects to have a solid role with Thibodeau's Timberwolves

Rose on his playing time in Minnesota: '[Thibs] wouldn't have me come here if he wasn't gonna use me'

Derrick Rose returned to the NBA earlier this week, signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season. 

And, understandably, he expects to have a solid role with the team. Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, Rose said that coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn't have brought him to Minnesota if he wasn't going to play him.

Rose warmed up before the game, and sat on the bench for the Timberwolves' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, but did not get into the game. Given he had just signed earlier that day, however, that wasn't all that surprising.

With the Timberwolves already seemingly set at point guard between Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones, it's unclear what Rose's role on the team will be, but it does make sense that Thibodeau wouldn't have signed his old player if he didn't have plans to play him a decent amount.

Whether or not that's a good idea, however, is certainly up for debate. Rose, of course, believes he can still be a productive player.

However, his numbers in Cleveland early in the season would say otherwise. The Cavs fared much better when he was off the floor, as he sported a minus-5.3 net rating. There's always a chance that another change of scenery coupled with a reunion with Thibodeau could do him well, but it seems Rose's days of being a helpful player are over. 

