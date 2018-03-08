Derrick Rose will reportedly sign with Timberwolves for remainder of season

Rose was traded from the Cavs to the Jazz on deadline day, then subsequently waived

It appears Derrick Rose will be returning to the NBA, after all.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose will be signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.

The oft-injured point guard, who has played just 16 games this season, was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz on deadline day. He was then immediately waived by the Jazz, and has been a free agent ever since. 

