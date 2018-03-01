NBA execs seem to think that Derrick Rose's NBA future is reportedly in danger

Derrick Rose is no longer the former MVP he once was in Chicago. Injuries have ruined the career of a player that was once a walking highlight reel. He was someone that would rise to the rim with so much ease that it looked like nothing more than a natural motion for him. Those days are long behind him.

Rose isn't in Chicago anymore. He didn't work out on the Knicks. The Cavaliers traded him and the Jazz cut him. There were rumors that the Timberwolves had interest in him, but those rumors never came to fruition. Now, Rose's NBA career is reportedly in danger. According to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report, he's receiving very little interest across the league.

"The injuries and lack of enthusiasm to play hurts him," a Western Conference executive told B/R. ... Barring something unforeseen, multiple team executives contacted by B/R are convinced that Rose may have to wait till next year. To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He's looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that's ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding.

Rose's reputation among league execs appear to be near rock bottom. The injuries were always a concern with him, but his style of plat in today's NBA hasn't panned out. He's had two instances in the last two seasons where he's randomly abandoned a team. Both were excused, but the suddenness of them didn't sit well with either team.

The star of Rose has fallen so far that he's been reduced to 10-day contract offers. Maybe he finds a team next season, but there's little evidence to believe it won't end the same way his last couple stops have ended. His career really does feel like it's in danger of reaching its end.