We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis is 29-15 overall and 17-5 at home, while New Orleans is 12-32 overall and 4-16 on the road. The Grizzlies have won each of their first two matchups this season, most recently defeating New Orleans, 132-124, on the road on Dec. 27.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are favored by 11 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 243.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies -11

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 243.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies: -585, Pelicans: +429

NO: The Pelicans are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

Why the Pelicans can cover

You may not have guessed it, but the Pelicans are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. New Orleans enters Friday on a four-game winning streak, with only the Bucks (five games) on a longer active winning streak. The Pelicans also enter with additional rest after their Wednesday matchup against the Bucks was postponed due to snow. The rest should be welcomed coming off an overtime victory where New Orleans defeated the Jazz, 123-119, on Monday.

Zion Williamson (reconditioning) is out for Friday but the Pelicans have won two of their four games during this winning streak without Williamson. CJ McCollum had a huge performance with 45 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Monday with Williamson out. McCollum is averaging 22.4 points per game this season. Dejounte Murray had 26 and 30 points in the winning streak in games Williamson missed, so New Orleans can still score even without Williamson and could keep pace with Memphis to cover the large spread on Friday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies also enter on a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Hornets, 132-120, on Wednesday. Desmond Bane had 24 points in the win as he's scored at least 21 points in 10 of his last 11 games to raise his average to 17.7 ppg this season. The fifth-year guard averaged a career-high 23.7 ppg last season with Ja Morant missing nearly the entire season and the Grizzlies could be without Morant again on Friday. The two-time All-Star missed Friday's shootaround with an illness and is questionable, so that's an injury to monitor.

Morant had 16 points and 13 assists against the Hornets on Wednesday, and he's played in three of the Grizzlies' four games during their current winning streak. The Grizzlies have become more than just Morant though as they've had four different leading scorers over the last four games. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the team's top scorer at 22.6 ppg and Santi Aldama (questionable, illness) is adding 12.7 ppg. The Grizzlies have the No. 1 scoring offense in the league at 123.3 ppg and the Pelicans are 25th in scoring defense (117.2 ppg), so it may be a challenge for New Orleans to contain the Grizzlies. See which team to pick here.

