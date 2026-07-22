Heat say LeBron James video was posted accidentally after sparking social media frenzy

As LeBron James' free agency saga continues, fans are desperate for any scrap of information that could hint at where the league's all-time leading scorer will play next season. So when a video titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference" popped up on the Miami Heat's YouTube channel on Tuesday night with a July 27 date, it understandably set off a social media frenzy.

But while James may end up returning to Miami, the scheduled video was posted accidentally by the team's social media department, a Heat spokesperson told ESPN.

The video, which was captioned "press conference for LeBron James, welcoming him back as a member of the Miami Heat," and featured a thumbnail that was previously used for Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling, was part of the social media department's preparations for the possibility that James signs with the Heat. It has since been deleted.

James, 41, is an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, and has been in no rush to decide on his next team. Since informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not re-sign with them this summer, he has been linked to a number of franchises. The Heat, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are all among the possible landing spots.

LeBron James is on his way to the longest star free agency of the century... which is a record he already owns Sam Quinn

While most of this summer's NBA business has been completed, there is a final wave of action that has been held up by James' delay. NBA commissioner Adam Silver even stated publicly that he would like James to make a decision so that the league can finalized next season's schedule.

But Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James' long-time friend and agent, said Tuesday on the latest episode of his podcast that they are "not going to be rushed."

"I saw Adam [Silver] in New York and we discussed it, and like I said, it's still [LeBron's] choice. But if he doesn't really know, you can't rush it," Paul said. "We're not going to be rushed. It doesn't matter. I don't wanna sit here and sound like this -- I'll just say, we're not going to be rushed. It's his choice to make and when he makes the choice he'll make it."

Three ripple effects of LeBron James' lengthy free agency, and why Adam Silver is anxious for a decision Jack Maloney

"I'll say it again, none of these people know anything. Nobody knows nothing, and I say that respectfully because we haven't made it to where anybody knows anything," Paul said. "So, I think it's important for people to understand, we're not making this about attention or the spectacle -- it's not about a decision or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We're not going to sit here and decide or allow someone to decide when he makes that choice."

James spent four seasons with the Heat from 2011-15, and led the team to four Finals appearances and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 alongside Wade and Chris Bosh. If he takes his talents back to South Beach this summer, he could team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to form a new Big Three.

In Miami, James would also reunite with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, who remain in charge as the Heat's president and coach, respectively.

"I don't know, I'll be honest with you," Riley told ESPN last week about whether a James-Heat reunion will happen. "Obviously, we've had conversations with Rich and they were very good. So if that happens and he wants to come to the '305,' we got a golf course. The weather's nice. Steve Kerr, same thing down here. And there's no state tax. So that's a little better than California."

"If there was a scenario for that to happen, I'd be very, very excited," Antetokounmpo added. "He's one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. [I'd] be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he's still one of the best players in the [game today], if not top 25 [at 41 years old]. You don't see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers.

"But I'm just like everybody else -- we don't have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James' hand and his family's hands, and he's going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he's always made good decisions for his career. And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat's a good decision for him. I would love for him to be here."