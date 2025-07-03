The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to cut Damian Lillard and sign Myles Turner is the biggest surprise thus far in NBA free agency, a stunning roster move with widespread ramifications for a franchise trying to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in town long term. Lillard and the Bucks reportedly did not see eye to eye on the star guard's rehabilitation process after his season-ending injury, leading to a rift between the two.

NBA insider Chris Haynes detailed the apparently strained relationship between Lillard and Milwaukee this week.

"I was informed that Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard's agent, about a month ago, reached out to the Bucks and informed them that Dame would like to rehab back home in Portland. Stay with his kids, rehab back in Portland," Haynes said Wednesday on NBATV. "I was told that some people within the Bucks did not approve of that, and there was kind of some back and forth right there. I think that might have gotten the ball going or at least put some ideas in the heads of the Milwaukee Bucks that kind of led to this decision."

Lillard is fine with the Bucks' decision to release him this summer. In a statement shared by The Oregonian, Goodwin said his client is more than pleased with the fact Lillard is still owed the remaining $113 million of his contract and gets to choose his next team.

"It's an incredible opportunity for Damian," Goodwin said. "He receives all of his money guaranteed, and it provides him an opportunity to decide his next destination as an unrestricted free agent. He gets a chance to rehab at home if he chooses to, and be with his family and his kids for the next year.

"The goal is for him to take his time and make a decision on what his next destination will be."

As Goodwin suggests, Lillard has essentially won the basketball lottery and gets to cash a hefty ticket very soon on his terms.

Damian Lillard just won the basketball lottery, and he can go wherever he wants to cash the ticket Brad Botkin

Three teams have emerged as potential leading spots for Lillard, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have intentions of appeasing LeBron James' demands of wanting to compete for a championship to remain with the franchise moving forward after exercising his player option.

However, Lillard is expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the upcoming campaign given the Achilles injury suffered in April. He missed the final 14 games of the regular season with a calf situation and will be 36 years old by the time he's back to 100%.

For the Bucks, moving Lillard was necessary to make room for Turner. Antetokounmpo and Turner reportedly wanted to play together, and Milwaukee obliged. Turner fits in the frontcourt next to Antetokounmpo and could be enough to push the two-time MVP to re-up with the franchise next summer.