Five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson officially marked the end of his time with the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The 34-year-old joined the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade that sent two second-round picks back to Golden State and Mavericks guard Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

Thompson let the area, the fans and team know how he felt in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall," Thompson wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from Day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the @warriors organization world-class. Don't be sad it's over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out"

In joining Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks, Thompson closes a remarkable chapter in the Warriors dynasty that he helped build alongside superstar Stephen Curry. Thompson's electrifying offense and perimeter prowess was a key step in Golden State's journey towards winning four championships. Whether it was his 37-point third quarter against the Kings, a record-breaking 14 3-pointers against the Bulls, or his elimination-game heroics that earned him the nickname "Game 6 Klay," Thompson made a plethora of memories as a member of the Warriors. And after a torn ACL and torn Achilles kept him away from the court for two years, he authored a remarkable comeback story and would play a pivotal role in the Warriors' championship run in 2022.

Thompson's post also signals closure in a team-player relationship that turned sour towards its end, particularly after that last title. Reports claimed that Thompson grew unhappy with the organization after they didn't sign him to a four-year extension, and that his last year donning the blue and gold -- particularly when he was benched for rookie Brandin Podziemski -- was "miserable." The contract dispute and benching appeared to reach a head in the last couple of weeks, as both sides prepared to part ways even before free agency opened. After days of meetings, negotiations and league-wide speculation, the deal with Dallas confirmed that the pair's 13-year partnership was over.

Klay's message comes after several tributes from other Warriors. The team put out a statement to their own social media pages on Monday -- including announcing their plans to retire his No. 11 jersey -- and Curry posted a series of photos to his Instagram stories with a heartfelt message for his running mate. Despite the rocky ending, Thompson has cemented his status as a Bay Area basketball legend, and will begin another era of his storied career with a needed change of scenery.