Knicks decline to say how Mitchell Robinson injured his pinky ahead of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are being tight-lipped about how Mitchell Robinson sustained a pinky injury that required surgery ahead of the team's first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years. While addressing reporters on Friday, Knicks coach Mike Brown confirmed that it didn't happen in a practice or during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, despite video circulating on social media that showed Robinson bothered by his hand after grabbing a rebound.

When pressed further on exactly how the big man sustained the injury if it wasn't on the court, Knicks media relations stepped in and said, "We're not going to get into specifics."

"I don't, obviously, know much about the details, obviously, I know he had surgery and all that," Brown said. "For me it's the same thing, I don't want to know, just let me know if he can play and when he can play."

We'll have to wait and see if Robinson gives us some insight on how he sustained the injury, which he needed surgery to repair. But as far as if he can play in the NBA Finals, the answer is still undecided. The Knicks, aiming for their first championship since 1973, hope he can play in Wednesday's Game 1 while wearing a brace to protect the pinky, but they likely won't know until closer to tip-off.

Regardless of who comes out of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks will need to rely heavily on Robinson's strength and size to contend with either OKC's duo of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein or San Antonio superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Robinson's impact on both ends of the floor can't be easily replaced by someone on New York's bench, but will he still be as effective? One of Robinson's biggest strengths is his offensive rebounding, and the brace on his pinky could very well impact his rebounding and free-throw shooting.

The good news is Robinson and the Knicks still have five more days before the NBA Finals start. That means five more days of allowing that pinky to heal before he needs it in the most important series of his career.