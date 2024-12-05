We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will visit the New York Knicks. New York is 13-8 overall and 7-2 at home, while Charlotte is 6-15 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Knicks have won five straight matchups with the Hornets, including a 99-98 victory on Nov. 29. Charlotte is 12-9 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while New York is 10-10-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218 points.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -14.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 218 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: Knicks: -1064, Hornets: +683

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets fell to the 76ers 110-104 on Tuesday, but that shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Brandon Miller, who had 34 points. Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds, and they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 10 consecutive contests.

Crashing the glass is an area that Charlotte can exploit versus a Knicks team that ranks 23rd in rebounds and offers little activity, defensively. The Knicks rank in the bottom five of the NBA in both steals per game and blocks per game, so those are also areas that Charlotte can exploit. The Hornets are already one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the league, ranking second in 3-point attempts and third in makes, so they can put lots points on the scoreboard in a short amount of time.

Why the Knicks can cover

Meanwhile, the Knicks had already won two in a row, and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They took down Orlando 121-106 as six players scored in double-figures. Leading the way was Karl-Anthony Towns with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Josh Hart logged his eighth career triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

New York has the best offense in the league, ranking first in offensive rating, with top-two rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. It also has a top-10 defensive unit in terms of points allowed per game, and New York gets to face a depleted Hornets squad. Charlotte will be without leading scorer LaMelo Ball (calf), in addition to its third and fourth-leading scorers in Miles Bridges (knee) and Tre Mann (back).

