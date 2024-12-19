The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the New York Knicks in cross-conference battle on Thursday's NBA schedule. Minnesota is 14-11 overall and 8-4 at home, while New York is 16-10 overall and 8-6 on the road. The teams have split their season series in each of the past four seasons, and New York leads the all-time series with 36 wins versus 30 losses. The Knicks are 12-13-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Wolves are 12-13 ATS.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Knicks over/under: 214.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Knicks money line: Timberwolves: -142, Knicks: +120

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves enjoyed a cozy 106-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, which made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points in just 28 minutes, while Jaden McDaniels had a complete stat line with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. The T'Wolves bench chipped in with 38 points, highlighted by 17 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Edwards has extended his offensive arsenal after primarily being someone who attacked the basket as he leads the NBA in both 3-point makes and 3-point attempts. Edwards (26.2 ppg) and former Knick, Julius Randle (20.1 ppg) lead the offense, while Rudy Gobert is still a defensive anchor down low. After leading the NBA in scoring defense a year ago, the Wolves are allowing even fewer points per game this season, and they also have recent spread success on their side in going 5-1 ATS over their last six games.

Why the Knicks can cover

On Sunday, the Knicks walked away with a 100-91 victory over the Orlando Magic to give New York its third straight road win. Jalen Brunson had 31 points along with five assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 22 rebounds and five assists. It was just the third game in Towns' career in which he had a stat line of at least 20-20-5.

Coming off that monstrous performance, Towns will be a little extra motivated for tonight's game, being that it's his first versus his former squad. The Wolves offense has struggled without him, ranking in the bottom 10 in scoring and failing to reach 110 points in eight straight games. Meanwhile, New York has no such issues on offense, as it is third in offensive rating, with top-two rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage.

