We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Tuesday's schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers will host Utah Jazz. Los Angeles is 9-4 overall and 6-0 at home, while Utah is 3-10 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Lakers have won four of the last five meetings, including a 32-point victory when they last played in Los Angeles. Utah is just 4-9 against the spread in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Lakers are 7-6 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 11 points in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds, and the over/under is 234.5 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Lakers -11

Lakers vs. Jazz over/under: 234.5 points

Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Lakers: -581, Jazz: +425

Why the Lakers can cover

The Jazz are hoping to do what the Pelicans couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Lakers' winning streak, which now stands at five games. The Lakers snuck past the Pelicans with a 104-99 win. Anthony Davis and Dalton Knecht were among the main playmakers as the former dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds, while the latter went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds.

LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win, which ended his career-high streak of triple-doubles in four straight games. The four-time MVP is averaging the second-fewest points (23.3) in his career, but he's shooting a career-high 43.1% from beyond the arc, while his 9.2 assists are the second-most in any season, and his 8.6 rebounds are the third-most. He's powering the league's No. 4 offensive, in terms of rating, and Los Angeles ranks seventh in points per game. Additionally, L.A. will get to face a Utah team missing starting center Walker Kessler (hip). See which team to cover.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Clippers on Sunday and fell 116-105, despite an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double from Lauri Markkanen. Jordan Clarkson led the team with 21 points off the bench, as Utah's reserves combined for 41 points.

The Jazz have struggled this year, but one thing they do exceptionally well is draw contact and get to the line. They rank second in both free throws made and attempted, so that can be a source for easy points. Also, Utah has played much better versus the line after starting the season 0-6 against the spread. The team is 4-3 versus the spread since then, covering in two of its last three overall, as well as in two of its last three road games. See which team to cover.

How to make Lakers vs. Jazz picks

