LeBron James 76ers' contract explained: Smallest salary of his career and an option for a 25th season

Nobody has earned more money playing professional basketball than LeBron James. Across his 23 NBA seasons to date, he has earned over $581 million in salary alone. He has made either a max salary or something relatively close for the past 19 seasons. Throw in his endorsements and other off-court ventures, and he's become a billionaire. If ever there were a player positioned to take a pay cut in pursuit of the ideal basketball situation, it would be James.

Sure enough, that's what he did in free agency. On Friday, he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that will push him down to the veteran's minimum salary.

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This is the smallest contract of LeBron's 24-year NBA career

The pay cut is unquestionably the biggest in NBA history. Amazingly, despite playing for almost a quarter-century in the NBA, this is the lowest salary James will ever earn playing professional basketball. His rookie-scale salary as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft was $4,018,290 (worth approximately $7.2 million today, adjusted for inflation). His rookie deal only grew from there, and after his fourth season, he started earning a market-rate salary. But this season? He'll take home just $3,876,529, which is the minimum for a player with at least 10 years of experience.

On paper, this represents one of the best-value contracts in the history of free agency. James was no longer a max-level player last season, but he wasn't exactly a slouch either. The Sporting News' Stephen Noh has a salary projection model that estimates a player's worth based on his production. James, by that measure, was worth around $28 million last season. If he maintains that level of value, he would be out-earning his contract by roughly seven times. He was probably generating at least $24 million in surplus value at his peak, even on max contracts, but taking the minimum opened the door for a team like Philadelphia to benefit where it otherwise would not have been able to.

That said, the structure of this particular minimum contract is notable and makes things slightly harder for Philadelphia. Minimum contracts get slightly pricier with each year of experience a player gains, up to 10 total years. However, the NBA does not want to encourage teams to sign only younger, cheaper players, so they reimburse teams for the difference between whatever minimum salary a player actually earns and what that amount would have been for a player with only two years of experience. That player's cap figure is, most of the time, the minimum salary for a two-year veteran.

The exception comes when a player signs a multi-year minimum deal, as James did. In that case, the NBA does not reimburse teams for the difference, and his cap figure is simply his actual salary. This matters for James because the 10-year veteran's minimum salary, as we covered above, is roughly $3.9 million. The 76ers currently have around $3.4 million in room below their first-apron hard cap. Therefore, they cannot currently sign James to this contract.

That's a very solvable problem, though. Dalen Terry's contract is fully non-guaranteed, so the 76ers can simply waive him to make up the difference. If they'd prefer, they could potentially waive Jabari Walker, but he has a $250,000 guarantee, or trade someone else. As James would be their 14th player after moving someone, they could call it an offseason from there. The deal still represents so much surplus value that the 76ers were obviously eager to give it to him. Yet the cap mechanics would have been slightly easier had James signed for only one year.

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Will this season be LeBron's last?

That he took the second year (with a player option for the second) could potentially be a hint at his intentions. James is entering his 24th NBA season, already an NBA record, but he has not confirmed that this will be his final NBA season. It seems as though there is a very real chance he plays 25 total NBA seasons, an unthinkable proposition for basically anyone, but even more so for someone who has carried the night-to-night burden that he has. James has made no commitment in either direction, so how this season plays out will likely determine whether he comes back for another. He did say, however, that he was close to retirement at the end of the 2025-26 season in May.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," James wrote on social media. "I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."

James left Los Angeles in search of happiness and a championship pursuit. Whether or not he'll achieve the former, nobody knows. He's doing his part for the latter. This is immediately one of the best contracts in the NBA and vaults Philadelphia into the thick of the Eastern Conference title mix.