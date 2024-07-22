Two days after a close call against South Sudan, Team USA returned to O2 Arena in London and were tested again. Thanks largely to LeBron James' late-game heroics, they came away with another victory. James scored the United States' final 11 points in the 92-88 win on Monday. It was their final exhibition game before the 2024 Olympics.

James, whom the U.S. Olympic Committee named flag bearer on Monday, led Team USA with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, plus six rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes. In the span of less than four minutes near the end of the fourth quarter, James grabbed three defensive rebounds, came up with a steal and made two layups, a dunk, a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Joel Embiid added 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes for Team USA. Stephen Curry didn't shoot particularly well (5-for-13 from 3, 1-for-7 from 3-point range), but, as usual, his off-ball movement opened things up offensively -- he was plus-10 in 25 minutes.

Germany went on a 16-4 run late in the third quarter and, before James' takeover, had a one-point lead with less than five minutes left in the fourth. Franz Wagner finished with a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dennis Schroder shot poorly (3-for-15, including 3-for-11 from deep), but got into the paint consistently and recorded 10 assists. Moe Wagner had 12 points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.

Tyrese Haliburton got a DNP-CD for Team USA, as coach Steve Kerr elected to have Derrick White run the second unit. Kevin Durant once again sat out with a strained calf. He did not play in any of Team USA's tune-up games.

The United States' first game of group play at the Olympics will take place on July 28 against Serbia at 11:15 a.m. ET.