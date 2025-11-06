Fewer than two weeks after they signed three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, the Indiana Pacers are set to waive the 26-year old guard, according to ESPN. The Pacers will sign veteran guard Monte Morris to fill the roster spot.

McClung inked a multiyear deal with the Pacers on Oct. 28, marking the first standard NBA contract of his career. He spent the majority of his professional career on short-term and two-way deals and bounced between the G League and NBA with multiple franchises including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

The three games McClung spent with the Pacers were his most with one NBA team in a single season. He averaged 6.3 points across the three contests on 38.9% shooting with the vast majority of his production coming in the first two outings; he played just two minutes in the final game.

While his NBA opportunities are limited, McClung made a reputation as a supreme athlete with elite dunking ability. He won the league's dunk contest at each of the last three All-Star weekends. McClung also boasts a track record as a G League standout and won the MVP award at the end of a stellar year with the Osceola Magic.

McClung recorded perfect 50 scores on all but one dunk in the 2023 contest, in which he participated on a two-way contract with the 76ers. He repeated as champion the following year and made it three-straight titles in 2025, becoming the first player in NBA history to do so. His three dunk crowns match those of Nate Robinson -- the only other player to ever win the contest three times.

When the Pacers signed McClung, they waived former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to make room on the roster. Morris is now the second player to fill Wiseman's old roster spot and will offer guard depth to a squad that thus far has been a revolving door in the backcourt. The Pacers will move forward without McClung as they seek to dig themselves out of a 1-7 hole. They stand with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, tied for the worst record in the NBA.