The Indiana Pacers are signing three-time NBA dunk champion Mac McClung to a multiyear contract, according to ESPN. This marks the first standard NBA contract McClung has signed. The Pacers will reportedly waive former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to create room on roster.

The 26-year-old guard, who went undrafted in 2021 out of Texas Tech, has appeared in a total of six NBA games for the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. McClung has averaged 5.5 points, 2.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field.

McClung won NBA G League MVP while playing for the Osceola Magic in 2024. He has also been named All-NBA G League First Team in each of the last two seasons. McClung is known for his incredible dunking ability, which made him famous in his high school years.

In 2023, McClung was invited to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest while on a two-way contract with the 76ers, and recorded perfect 50s on all of his dunks minus one. He defeated Trey Murphy III in the final. McClung returned and repeated as dunk champion in 2024, and then became the first player in NBA history to win the dunk contest three years in a row in 2025. Nate Robinson is the only other NBA player to win the dunk contest three times.

The Pacers are off to an 0-3 start following last year's 50-32 campaign, which ended in the NBA Finals. Indiana is dealing with a number of injuries, which led them to turn to McClung. Tyrese Haliburton will of course miss the entire season due to the torn Achilles he suffered in June, then Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Obi Toppin (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Taelon Peter (groin) and Johnny Furphy (foot) are all banged up as well.

Indiana returns to action this Wednesday, when they travel to take on Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.