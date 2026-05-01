The New York Knicks laid a first-half beating like we've never seen on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday. I can safely say you have never seen a first half of a playoff game like this -- regardless of your age -- because it's never happened in the history of the NBA.

After 24 minutes, the Knicks went into the locker room with an 83-36 lead. Do the math. That's a 47-point lead.

Only one team in history has ever held a bigger halftime advantage, and that was not in a playoff game.

Biggest halftime leads in NBA history

Team Game Type Halftime Lead 2020 Dallas Mavericks Regular Season 50 2026 New York Knicks Playoffs 47 1991 Golden State Warriors Regular Season 47

This was a tsunami from the start. After the first quarter, the Knicks were up 40-15. At one point, the Knicks were on a 41-4 run. It was absolutely unbelievable. This game, and series, is over.

Atlanta, which held a 2-1 series lead less than a week ago, will see its season end on its home floor in embarrassing fashion.