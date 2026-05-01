Knicks jump out to largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history in Game 6 drubbing vs. Hawks
The Knicks were up by 47 points after 24 minutes of basketball in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday night
The New York Knicks laid a first-half beating like we've never seen on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday. I can safely say you have never seen a first half of a playoff game like this -- regardless of your age -- because it's never happened in the history of the NBA.
After 24 minutes, the Knicks went into the locker room with an 83-36 lead. Do the math. That's a 47-point lead.
Only one team in history has ever held a bigger halftime advantage, and that was not in a playoff game.
Biggest halftime leads in NBA history
|Team
|Game Type
|Halftime Lead
2020 Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season
50
2026 New York Knicks
Playoffs
47
Regular Season
47
This was a tsunami from the start. After the first quarter, the Knicks were up 40-15. At one point, the Knicks were on a 41-4 run. It was absolutely unbelievable. This game, and series, is over.
Atlanta, which held a 2-1 series lead less than a week ago, will see its season end on its home floor in embarrassing fashion.