The San Antonio Spurs got off to a disappointing start to their 2026-27 season in a 116-104 loss at home to their hated rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While there was plenty of blame to go around for a lackluster showing from last year's Western Conference champions, Victor Wembanyama's brutal offensive effort stood out. Wembanyama shot just 1 of 13 from the field, looking uncomfortable and at times lost as the Spurs try to operate a new lineup with their three star guards.

Wembanyama finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and a steal, but for a player expected to take the title of Best in the World this season, he looked far from it compared to the current owner of that crown across the way, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After the game, Wembanyama offered his thoughts on his performance and thought there was a simple explanation for his struggles.

"I feel like it's obvious for me. I need to go back to playing the basketball I like. This is not the sport I like right here," he said. "I got no reason to be hesitant, no reason to not be myself. For me, it's as simple as that. I'm good when I have fun."

Wembanyama has not been shy about his disdain for the Thunder and, in particular, Chet Holmgren. However, while that channeled its way into something incredible last year, in this year's opener, Wembanyama seemed to be pressing, desperate to make another statement rather than simply playing basketball. On offense, he was out of control and on defense, even as he piled up six blocks, there were times when he ignored responsibilities to chase blocks -- especially when Holmgren had the ball.

After a humbling opener, it's back to the drawing board for Wembanyama and the young Spurs, where the answer may run counter to human nature.

"I might be overthinking it, and I feel like it's a chance for me that what I have to do is really let go," Wembanyama said. "I don't need to do more. I need to think less, probably."

As a team, the Spurs could probably all use to adopt that mindset. The only starter who shot better than 50% from the field on Tuesday night was De'Aaron Fox (6 of 9) as the Thunder sagged off Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper and clogged the paint. The young guards weren't able to fully crack the code of how to navigate that strategy -- which they'll undoubtedly see all season -- and Wembanyama failed to alleviate the pressure on his teammates.

Against lesser opponents, the Spurs will find more gaps and have more opportunities, but the three games against OKC will be their measuring sticks this season. In the opener, they proved they weren't good enough, and perhaps that'll be a good thing for a young team coming off a Finals run.

San Antonio now knows there are still mountains to climb, and this opening night loss should fuel the fire until they meet the Thunder again on Feb. 11.