The Orlando Magic will take on the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. Boston is 46-23 overall, while Orlando enters Sunday's matchup with a 32-38 record. The Celtics currently occupy the third playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. The Magic, meanwhile, sit in the eighth and final playoff spot, 1.5-games behind the Nets in the East.

The Magic are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games, while the Celtics are 9-4 in their last 13 meetings against Orlando. Accordingly, Boston is favored by nine-points in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from William Hill, and the over-under is 221.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Magic over-under: 221.5 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Boston -440, Orlando +360

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics made easy work of the Toronto Raptors on Friday and carried off a 122-100 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 91-57 advantage. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (20 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (18 points) were the top scorers for Boston. For the season, Brown is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Tatum is contributing 23.3 points, seven rebounds and three assists per outing.

Boston enters Sunday's matchup averaging 113.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In their last meeting against Orlando, the Celtics secured a 116-100 victory as 5.5-point favorites.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, falling 108-101. Shooting guard Terrence Ross had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up zero points on 0-for-10 shooting. Despite their most recent setback, the Magic will look to rely on their defense on Sunday to slow Boston's explosive offense. Orlando is allowing an average of 107.8 points per game this season, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

Offensively, the Magic are led by Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Vucevic leads the Magic in both points (19.6) and rebounds (10.9) per game, while Fournier averages 18.5 points and 3.2 assists per game. Fournier led the Magic with 26 points in the last meeting between these two teams, and Vucevic finished with a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make Celtics vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under and predicting 218 total points.

