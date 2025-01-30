We've got another exciting interconference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Orlando Magic. Portland is 18-29 overall and 10-13 at home, while Orlando is 24-24 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Blazers defeated the Magic, 101-79, in Orlando on Jan. 23 in their first matchup this season after Orlando took both contests last year.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. The Magic are favored by 5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 212.2 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Portland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Trail Blazers spread: Magic -5

Magic vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 212.5 points

Magic vs. Trail Blazers money line: Magic: -200, Trail Blazers: +165

ORL: The Under is 9-5 over the Magic's last 14 games

POR: The Blazers have covered the spread in six straight games

Magic vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Trail Blazers: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Magic can cover

The Magic have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NBA, allowing just 104.9 ppg this season. They can disrupt teams from scoring easy buckets both on second-chance points and in transition as the Magic are allowing the fewest offensive rebounds per game and the fourth-fewest fast-break points. They also allow the second-fewest assists and third-fewest rebounds as the Magic challenge their opponents for nearly every point they score.

Orlando is getting healthier as its top two leading scorers in Franz Wagner (24.7 ppg) and Paolo Banchero (23.9 ppg) are both back after missing extended periods at points this season. Wagner is averaging 27 ppg over his first three games back from an oblique injury, including scoring 29 points over 40 minutes in a 125-119 double-overtime Monday loss to the Heat. His playing 40 minutes is a promising sign he's at or near full health, and the Magic were 16-9 before Wagner's injury on Dec. 6. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers have won five of their last six games and covered the spread in all six contests. They won four of those five straight up as the underdogs, as they'll be on Thursday, including a 125-112 victory over the Bucks on Tuesday as 5.5-point home underdogs. Portland has covered each of its last three home games and was the underdog all three times, winning two of those straight up as well. Forward Deni Avdija had 30 points against the Bucks after having 28 points against the Thunder on Sunday as an emerging top scorer in Portland.

The Magic have the worst scoring offense (104.1 ppg) in the NBA and have lost six of their last seven games. Orlando is also 1-6 against the spread over that span as the Magic enter as one of the coldest teams with Portland as one of the hottest teams at the moment. The Blazers defeated the Magic, 101-79, in Orlando on Jan. 23 behind 21 points from guard Anfernee Simons and can knock off Orlando again on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 140-100 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.