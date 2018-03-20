Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard sounds confident he'll return for playoffs

Marcus Smart will miss the rest of the regular season following surgery on his thumb. This is a big blow to a Celtics team that is already falling apart with injuries, but is intent on making a big playoff run. They'll need Smart if they're going to be at their best.

While there is concern that Smart could miss time in the playoffs, he doesn't seem too worried about it. Smart is confident he'll return for the playoffs and help the Celtics win games. However, he didn't give a specific time frame as to when in the playoffs that would be. via ESPN

"I am confident [I'll be back for the playoffs]," Smart said Monday night, his right arm completely wrapped, at his annual bowling fundraiser for his YounGameChanger Foundation. "I had one of the top [hand] doctors do it. The surgery was a success. Like she told me, you might as well go on and get it now. The quicker you can get it, the quicker the recovery. "I'm real, real, real excited and eager to get back out there, whenever that is, hopefully it's sooner than later, like I said. Hopefully the team can and, like I think they're gonna do, is handle their business and have me back [in the postseason]."

The Celtics feel like a near lock for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They should have no problem advancing out of the first round without Smart as long as the rest of their roster is healthy. It's the second round where life without Smart could get difficult. If current seeding holds, that would mean a matchup with the 76ers or the LeBron James-led Cavaliers.

Smart's defense and ability to cause chaos will be necessary if the Celtics are going to move past James and have a better showing against his Cavaliers than in last season's Eastern Conference finals. The second round feels like the perfect goal to have Smart return to the lineup.