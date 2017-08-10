Milwaukee Bucks to partner with Harley-Davidson for jersey patch

Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers (Goodyear), Boston Celtics (General Electric), and Denver Nuggets (Western Union) and others, the Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to ink a deal for a sponsor patch on their jerseys for next season.

On Thursday, the Bucks announced that they will be partnering with the iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, whose logo will be featured on their new jerseys for next season as the league transitions to Nike-made threads. Via NBA.com/bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have forged a multi-year global agreement featuring Harley-Davidson's iconic black, orange and white bar and shield logo on Bucks game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season. The two globally renowned Milwaukee-based organizations made the announcement today at the Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee. Jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016.

The Bucks and Harley-Davidson also released a pretty cool video to announce the deal, which will go further than just the patch on the jersey.

The Bucks' new jerseys with their Harley-Davidson patch. Bucks.com

Partnering with a Milwaukee company makes sense, even if the orange and black color scheme of Harley-Davidson clashes with the Bucks' green and white scheme -- especially noticeable on the green jerseys.