Milwaukee Bucks to partner with Harley-Davidson for jersey patch

The motorcycle manufacturer is based in Milwaukee and will be repped on new game jerseys

Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers (Goodyear), Boston Celtics (General Electric), and Denver Nuggets (Western Union) and others, the Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to ink a deal for a sponsor patch on their jerseys for next season. 

On Thursday, the Bucks announced that they will be partnering with the iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, whose logo will be featured on their new jerseys for next season as the league transitions to Nike-made threads. Via NBA.com/bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have forged a multi-year global agreement featuring Harley-Davidson's iconic black, orange and white bar and shield logo on Bucks game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The two globally renowned Milwaukee-based organizations made the announcement today at the Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee. Jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016.

The Bucks and Harley-Davidson also released a pretty cool video to announce the deal, which will go further than just the patch on the jersey. 

bucks.jpg
The Bucks' new jerseys with their Harley-Davidson patch. Bucks.com

Partnering with a Milwaukee company makes sense, even if the orange and black color scheme of Harley-Davidson clashes with the Bucks' green and white scheme -- especially noticeable on the green jerseys. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories