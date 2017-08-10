Milwaukee Bucks to partner with Harley-Davidson for jersey patch
The motorcycle manufacturer is based in Milwaukee and will be repped on new game jerseys
Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers (Goodyear), Boston Celtics (General Electric), and Denver Nuggets (Western Union) and others, the Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to ink a deal for a sponsor patch on their jerseys for next season.
On Thursday, the Bucks announced that they will be partnering with the iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, whose logo will be featured on their new jerseys for next season as the league transitions to Nike-made threads. Via NBA.com/bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have forged a multi-year global agreement featuring Harley-Davidson's iconic black, orange and white bar and shield logo on Bucks game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season.
The two globally renowned Milwaukee-based organizations made the announcement today at the Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee. Jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016.
The Bucks and Harley-Davidson also released a pretty cool video to announce the deal, which will go further than just the patch on the jersey.
Partnering with a Milwaukee company makes sense, even if the orange and black color scheme of Harley-Davidson clashes with the Bucks' green and white scheme -- especially noticeable on the green jerseys.
-
Melo won't waive no-trade for Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins' wishes notwithstanding, the 10-time All-Star reportedly has no interest in...
-
Paul makes Houston less predictable
CP3 adds layers at both ends of the floor Houston was missing last season -- particularly in...
-
Report: Z-Bo arrested on drug charges
Randolph signed a two-year, $24M deal with the Sacramento this offseason
-
Celtics to play Sixers in London
The game will be played on January 11 at the O2 Arena in London
-
Warriors might chase Paul George in 2018
George has one year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in the summer of 2018
-
How the Sixers can reach the playoffs
A look at how the Sixers can reach SportsLine's 42-win projection
Add a Comment