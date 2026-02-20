Discussions across the NBA about the league's tanking issues intensified throughout the All-Star break and will result in tangible changes starting next season. Commissioner Adam Silver informed the NBA's general managers on Thursday that the league plans on making anti-tanking rule adjustments to take effect in the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN.

While the league has yet to announce the exact measures it will take to combat tanking, it reportedly discussed over the last month seven potential rule changes. Some of the proposals reflect those suggested by fans in recent weeks as tanking became the NBA's most hot-button topic.

The seven potential rule changes are as follows:

Allowing protection of first-round draft picks only for selections in the top four or outside the top 14

Freezing lottery odds at the trade deadline or later

Preventing teams to pick in the top four in consecutive years and/or after consecutive bottom-three finishes

Disallowing teams to pick in the top four the year after reaching the conference finals

Allocating lottery odds based on two-year rolling records

Extending the lottery to include all play-in teams

Flattening the odds for all lottery teams

All of the proposals would reduce the incentive to intentionally tumble down the standings. Presently, the lower a team finishes, the higher odds it has in the draft lottery.

According to ESPN, Mike Krzyzewski -- who serves as senior adviser to basketball operations -- was among those at Thursday's meeting with general managers who suggested that the league take steps to curb tanking attempts. Silver himself addressed the issue at his All-Star media availability last weekend and noted an increased prevalence of tanking.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia also called for "massive changes" in a social media post Thursday, calling tanking "losing behavior."

The current system is ripe for tanking behavior, and teams are becoming increasingly blatant in their attempts to maximize lottery odds. Last week, the NBA issued a $500,000 fine to the Utah Jazz for conduct detrimental to the league after investigating their lineup management in Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 games against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. The Jazz pulled star players Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. prior to the start of the fourth quarter and did not reinsert them into the games despite holding leads.

The NBA also fined the Pacers $100,000 for violating the Player Participation Policy during a Feb. 3 contest against the Jazz after an investigation found that Pascal Siakam and two other starters who sat out could have participated under the league's medical standard.