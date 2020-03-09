NBA coaching carousel: Tracker, updates, analysis on all 2019-20 changes and hires
Three head coaches have already been replaced this season. Who's next to follow?
The standard for coaching in the NBA has never been higher. The first two teams to change coaches this season employed their previous leaders for a combined 156 games -- less than two full seasons in total.
Even when teams are winning, front offices have developed an antsiness not typically seen in other sports. Just look at the Nets, who just fired Kenny Atkinson, a coach who was on his way to making the playoffs for the second consecutive season. It is also widely expected around the NBA, that both Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown and Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni will not be retained without long playoff runs this spring, with ESPN's Tim Bontemps serving as the latest to report as much.
This new world of overwhelming expectation creates plenty of action on the coaching carousel. Fortunately, CBS Sports has you covered. Over the course of the next several months, we will be tracking every firing and hiring in the NBA, starting with the two that have already come.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|News
|David Fizdale
|Mike Miller
|Fizdale was fired by the Knicks on Dec. 6 after a 4-18 start to his second season with the team. He was replaced by Mike Miller on an interim basis.
|John Beilein
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|Beilein resigned from his post as coach of the Cavaliers during the All-Star Break, leaving Cleveland with a 14-40 record. J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach from there.
|Kenny Atkinson
|Jacque Vaughn
|Atkinson and the Nets mutually agreed to part ways on March 7, with just 20 games remaining before Brooklyn most likely making its second straight appearance in the playoffs. Many reports have surfaced as to why the two sides parted ways, with Atkinson reportedly not liking the idea of coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season, as well as Irving "souring" on Atkinson as the head coach. The Nets will conduct a coaching search, but until then Jacque Vaughn will take over as their interim head coach.
