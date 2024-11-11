The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to an 11-0 start, which is the best start to a season since the Warriors in the 2015-16 NBA season. Cleveland is a long way from matching Golden State's NBA record 24-0 open, but the Cavs could become just the eighth team in league history to win their first 12 games with a victory over the Bulls on Monday. It's no surprise given its dominant start that Cleveland has produced some of the top NBA DFS picks nightly, so should daily Fantasy basketball players build NBA DFS stacks with players like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

With five games on the Monday NBA schedule, there are limited ways to form an NBA DFS strategy. The Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup also has the highest over/under at 236.5 points, according to the SportsLine consensus, so is that even more reason to target this matchup for NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Pippen had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, returning 45.5 points on DraftKings and 40.5 points on FanDuel for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks Monday, November 11

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks Spurs power forward/center Victor Wembanyama, who is listed at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Whether it's a coincidence or the beginning of a trend, Mondays have been kind to Wembanyama this season. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has had back-to-back dominant Monday night performances, posting 14 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks on October 28 followed by 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and nine blocks last Monday in a monstrous performance for NBA DFS lineups.

Wembanyama had 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in a 111-110 loss to the Jazz on Saturday. The 7-foot-3 phenom is averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks this year as he continues his dominance with his unusual combination of size and athleticism. The Spurs play the Kings on Monday, and Wembanyama averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds over two games against Sacramento last season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). VanVleet averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 assists last season. He's off to a slower start with 13.2 points and 5.8 assists this year, but he's scored at least 10 points in eight of 10 contests with at least five assists in four of his last five games. He had seven assists and seven rebounds against the Pistons on Sunday.

The Rockets play the Wizards, and in their two matchups last season, VanVleet had 27 points and nine assists in one contest and 11 assists in the other. The Wizards are allowing the most points per game (123.5) this season after also having the worst-scoring defense in the league last year. McClure views this as a strong matchup for the 30-year-old guard who has the proven ability to generate NBA DFS points in a variety of ways. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 11

