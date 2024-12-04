The Orlando Magic had their six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, but they won't have to wait long to try to start a new one with the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the 76ers. The Magic have won 12 of their last 14 games even with leading scorer Paolo Banchero (oblique) out during the entire run. That has allowed different Orlando players from the NBA DFS player pool to emerge as top options for NBA DFS lineups, such as Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner, for daily Fantasy basketball players to consider.

Should you expect the Magic to quickly shake off the loss to New York when playing the 76ers, who are coming off winning back-to-back games for the first time this season when forming a Wednesday NBA DFS strategy? There are only six games on the Wednesday NBA schedule, but some of the top stars take the court like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider for NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nets guard Dennis Schroder as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Schroder had 16 points, two rebounds and 10 assists, returning 35 points on DraftKings and 33.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks Wednesday, December 4

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hawks point guard Trae Young (probable, Achilles), who is listed at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Young leads the NBA in assists at 12.2 per game as he increased that total on Monday with 15 assists to go with 12 points and eight rebounds against the Pelicans. He had his sixth double-double over his last seven games on Monday as he's distributing the ball with incredible efficiency.

The Hawks play the Bucks, who are allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Young is one of the most aggressive 3-point shooters and has made multiple triples in five straight games as this could be a strong matchup for him to find some open looks. Young is averaging 20.9 points this season and had 32 points, including five 3-pointers, in his final matchup against the Bucks last season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Siakam is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds this season. He's scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 games heading into a matchup against the Nets, who allowed 128 points to the Bulls on Monday.

Siakam averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season, and with this being his first full season with the Pacers, he should be feeling more comfortable in the lineup. Siakam signed a four-year max extension for $189.5 million this summer, so the Pacers have clear plans for him to be a focal point of the future, and McClure expects another solid performance at a reasonable price for Wednesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 4

