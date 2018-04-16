NBA Draft order 2018: Where will your favorite team be picking on draft night?
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it will finish out
While some positions are still in flux, a lot of the 2018 NBA Draft order has already been set. Once we see where the ping pong balls land on My 16, we'll find out which teams will get their crack at top lottery picks.
This year's draft has some intrigue with college stars like Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, and international sensation Luka Doncic seen as potential franchise changers. There's an expectation that this could be a deep draft as well with a large number of teams tanking for better position in the latter half of this season.
As of right now, the NBA Draft order for the first round is:
Draft Position
Team
Lottery Odds
1
25 percent
2
19.9 percent
3
13.8 percent
4
13.7 percent
5
8.8 percent
6
5.3 percent
7
5.3 percent
8
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
2.8 percent
9
1.7 percent
10
1.1 percent
11
0.8 percent
12
Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
0.7 percent
13
Los Angeles Clippers
0.6 percent
14
0.5 percent
15
0.0 percent
16
Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
0.0 percent
17
0.0 percent
18
0.0 percent
19
Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
0.0 percent
20
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
0.0 percent
21
0.0 percent
22
Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
0.0 percent
23
Indian Pacers
0.0 percent
24
0.0 percent
25
Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
0.0 percent
26
Philadelphia 76ers
0.0 percent
27
0.0 percent
28
0.0 percent
29
Brooklyn Nets
0.0 percent
30
0.0 percent
Some notable teams in this year's draft include the Cavaliers and 76ers. Both are popular picks to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Yet, they both have top 10 picks from previous trades. This gives them a lot of flexibility in the future to either move those picks and get better right now, or draft a player for the future.
Check out CBS Sports' Mock Draft to get an idea of what prospects teams might be considering right now in the first round.
The order for the second round is:
Draft Position
Team
31
Phoenix Suns
32
Memphis Grizzlies
33
Atlanta Hawks
34
Dallas Mavericks
35
Orlando Magic
36
Sacramento Kings
37
New York Knicks (via Bulls)
38
Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)
39
Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)
40
Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)
41
Orlando Magic (via Hornets)
42
Detroit Pistons
43
Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)
44
Washington Wizards
45
Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)
46
Houston Rickets (via Heat)
47
Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)
48
Minnesota Timberwolves
49
San Antonio Spurs
50
Indiana Pacers
51
New Orleans Pelicans
52
Utah Jazz
53
Oklahoma City Thunder
54
Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)
55
Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)
56
Philadelphia 76ers
57
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)
58
Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)
59
Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)
60
Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)
Notes:
- The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
- The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
