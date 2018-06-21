NBA Draft order, date, time 2018: Where will your favorite team pick on draft night?

It's finally time. The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday night, and the fortunes of a few lucky franchises will be changed forever. On top of that, there's sure to be some interesting trades involving some established players. Let's do this.

This year's draft class is loaded, and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luka Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET



Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y.



Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y. TV: ESPN



ESPN Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!

2018 NBA Draft order

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position Team 31 Phoenix Suns 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Atlanta Hawks 34 Dallas Mavericks 35 Orlando Magic 36 Sacramento Kings 37 New York Knicks (via Bulls) 38 Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets) 39 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) 40 Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers) 41 Orlando Magic (via Hornets) 42 Detroit Pistons 43 Denver Nuggets (via Clippers) 44 Washington Wizards 45 Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) 46 Houston Rockets (via Heat) 47 Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets) 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 San Antonio Spurs 50 Indiana Pacers 51 New Orleans Pelicans 52 Utah Jazz 53 Oklahoma City Thunder 54 Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers) 55 Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers) 56 Philadelphia 76ers 57 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) 58 Denver Nuggets (via Warriors) 59 Phoenix Suns (via Raptors) 60 Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

Notes: