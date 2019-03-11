NBA playoff projections: Warriors' chances of three-peat decrease; championship odds rise for Bucks and Celtics

It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 NBA season is nearly coming to a close. There's just over a month left for teams to make a late playoff push or climb up the standings to secure a better seed. As the league prepares for the stretch run, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the data to see where every team will end up when it's all said and done.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

It's a testament to the Warriors' talent that their title odds took a big drop this week and yet they still have a 62.3 percent chance to win a third straight championship, according to SportsLine's simulations.

The Rockets have continued their turnaround after a rough couple of opening weeks, surging up into third place in the standings thanks to an eight-game winning streak. They're looking more and more like a team capable of challenging the Warriors in the West again, and the simulations agree, giving them an 11.53 percent chance of winning the conference -- second behind the Warriors.

LeBron James and the Lakers have seen their season fall apart in recent weeks. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are out for the season, and their playoff chances are pretty much non-existent. According to the SportsLine data, the Lakers have just a 2.5 percent chance of getting to the postseason.

The SportsLine simulations see the Western Conference playoff race as pretty much over. The eight teams currently in playoff position have at least a 95 percent chance of making the postseason. No one else has more than a 2.5 percent chance.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: