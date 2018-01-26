NBA sets up program to address relationship between players and officials

It doesn't take a basketball expert to see that there is a high level of tension between the NBA players and the officials on any given night.

Whether it's players reacting after calls, referees delivering quick technicals or players going on official-bashing rants after games, most agree that something needs to be done to cool things down between the two parties.

With that in mind, the NBA has announced a program designed to improve the relationship between players and officials. Here's the full release from the league:

The NBA announced today a five-pronged initiative designed to address the on-court working relationship between NBA players and referees. The announcement was made by Byron Spruell, NBA President, League Operations. "As a league, we take great pride in standing for the best things about sports: competition, teamwork, respect, sportsmanship, diversity and inclusion," Spruell said. "Recently we have seen instances in which we have not lived up to our own collective standards with regard to sportsmanship. It is important for us to place a renewed emphasis on proper communication and respect to make sure we are meeting the standards expected from all members of the NBA family." Recently appointed NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Operations Michelle Johnson and former top-rated referee Monty McCutchen, who was named NBA Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training in December, will oversee the program, which is detailed below: 1. Johnson, McCutchen and their staffs will conduct meetings with all 30 teams to discuss rules interpretations, on-court conduct and the expectations of NBA referees. These meetings will begin before the NBA All-Star break. 2. The league will re-emphasize its "Respect for the Game" rules with referees, coaches and players to ensure consistent enforcement of those violations. 3. The NBA Referee Operations department will expand its overall rules education initiative for coaches, players and team personnel to ensure clarity of the game's rules and their proper interpretations. 4. Johnson and McCutchen will conduct enhanced training for the referees on conflict resolution. In addition, they will more closely monitor the on-court interactions of coaches, players and referees to ensure referee decorum meets league standards. 5. Through the NBA's Officiating Advisory Council, the league will create opportunities for engagement with all key stakeholders to find common ground between all parties. Following the current season, the league will reassess the expected professional standards of coaches, players and referees and the penalties associated with falling short of those expectations. The conflict between refs and players is best exemplified by a December incident in which Golden State Warriors guard and referee Courtney Kirkland were both suspended for their roles in an on-court altercation that led to the two men making forehead-to-forehead contact.

Due to the nature of pretty much any sport, there will always be tension between players and officials, but it's important to make sure that the conflict between the two is expressed and resolved in a respectful manner.