Nuggets vs. Clippers odds: NBA picks from computer model on 56-35 run

The high-powered Denver Nuggets face the suddenly rejuvenated Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The Clippers, who have won five straight, are 2.5-point favorites. The over-under for total points scored is 222.

The model is on a roll with its top-rated NBA picks against the spread. It is 56-35 on those picks, returning big dividends in the process.

The model knows the Clippers have been beset by roster turnover and injuries, but lately they have managed to make the most of their personnel.

A one-point win over the Atlanta Hawks spawned their current winning streak, which includes an upset of Golden State, back-to-back wins over the Kings and a home victory over the Rockets as five-point underdogs.

Journeyman wing Lou Williams has led the way, averaging more than 23 points, and star forward Blake Griffin has returned to the lineup from injury. But center DeAndre Jordan is now dealing with a sprained ankle and is expected to miss Wednesday's game.

The home team has covered five straight meetings in this series, while the favorite has posted a 4-1 ATS mark. However, the Nuggets are 5-1-1 against the number following an ATS loss and are on a 4-1-2 ATS run on the road against winning teams. That's all the more reason to see what SportsLine's computer has to say.

