The organization Aday Mara began his professional basketball career with is publicly challenging his move to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Basket Zaragoza, the Spanish club that Mara played for from 2021-23 before he played college basketball at UCLA and Michigan, released a statement on Friday saying Mara is still under contract for the 2026-27 season and it will oppose him suiting up for the Thunder, who chose him with the 12th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a statement, Zaragoza said it has not received a formal request for Mara's international transfer and would oppose such a request if one is made. The club said it has relayed its position to multiple parties, including the Thunder, the NBA, FIBA and the Spanish Basketball Federation. FIBA does not require an international transfer for players to play in the NCAA, but it does for other professional leagues.

Spanish newspaper Heraldo de Aragon reported Friday (via Eurohoops.net) that Zaragoza is seeking a financial settlement:

As the local newspaper Heraldo de Aragon reported first his former team claims to hold his playing rights and plans to block any international clearance until a financial settlement regarding his departure is reached. This case had initially progressed to litigation and remains without a legal resolution. Therefore, the club has reportedly warned the NBA, the Thunder, FIBA, and the Spanish Basketball Federation that the 7-foot-3 big needs a formal Letter of Clearance to be eligible to play in the 2026–27 Regular Season.

In response, the Thunder said Friday that "no clearance from the Spanish team is required" for Mara to play in the NBA.

"Aday last played three years of NCAA college basketball and therefore, as advised by the NBA, no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play in the NBA," a team spokesperson said.

The 7-foot-3 Mara left Zaragoza, his hometown club, to begin his college basketball career at UCLA in 2023. He played for the Bruins for two seasons before transferring to Michigan, where he became a crucial cog in the Wolverines' national championship run. Mara was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball and vaulted into a first-round pick, landing with Oklahoma City.

Mara, 21, has been one of the stars of the preseason and is expected to play a significant role off the bench for the Thunder this season. In Mara's third preseason game against the Hawks, he played 33 minutes and finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Oklahoma City opens the 2026-27 season against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 20.