The Denver Nuggets (1-2) continue their East Coast road trip when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. The Nuggets notched their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Toronto Raptors 127-125 in overtime. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. The Nets are looking to build off their 115-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Nets are 2-1 and the Nuggets are 0-3 against the spread this season.

Tipoff at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Denver as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 218. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Nets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nets vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Nets vs. Nuggets over/under: 218 points

Nets vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -193, Brooklyn +161

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets notched their first win of the season on Monday night behind strong performances from all five starters. Jamal Murray had his best game of the season, scoring 17 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. Power forward Aaron Gordon added a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Denver also has arguably the best player in the NBA in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The 29-year-old Serbian has been outstanding to open the season, averaging 32.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. On Monday night, Jokic scored 40 points and had 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are facing a Nuggets team on the second night of a road back-to-back. The Nuggets haven't been playing particularly well as a group to begin the season, and may opt to rest one or more veteran players on Tuesday. Denver is 0-3 against the spread this season.

Shooting guard Cam Thomas has been red-hot through three games for the Nets. The former LSU standout enters Tuesday averaging 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Point guard Dennis Schroder has also played well, averaging 20.7 points and 6.3 assists per game.

How to make Nuggets vs. Nets picks

