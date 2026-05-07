The New York Knicks might be without their second-leading scorer for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Anunoby sustained the injury in the Knicks' 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday night. With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Anunoby could be seen grabbing at his right hamstring and favoring one leg as he signaled to the bench to be taken out of the game. He then went back to the locker room and didn't return.

Knicks coach Mike Brown did not have an update on Anunoby immediately following the win, which increased New York's series lead to 2-0, but noticed something was bothering him late in the fourth quarter.

"It looked like he was hopping, but I don't know anything," Brown said. "They haven't told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven't talked to anybody yet."

How would Anunoby's possible absence affect the Knicks?

It's a tough blow for the Knicks, as Anunoby has been arguably their most important player throughout the playoffs. He's averaging 21.4 points and has been scorching hot from 3-point range, shooting 53.8%. Anunoby, who scored 24 points in 37 minutes on Wednesday before exiting, is also New York's best defensive player.

If he misses any time, it would leave a massive hole in the Knicks' lineup. The positive here is that, with the Knicks up 2-0 in the series, they could take a cautious approach with Anunoby, who has a history of hamstring strains (a left hamstring strain kept him out of Games 3-6 of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals).

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On the other side, the 76ers were without Joel Embiid in Game 2 with hip soreness and an ankle sprain, so New York may not need to be at full strength against a Philadelphia team that struggled offensively in the fourth quarter in Game 2. If the Knicks can go into Game 3 without Anunoby and find success, it could provide added flexibility for Anunoby to rehab the hamstring. However, if Embiid returns for Game 3 and is healthy going forward, the Knicks would certainly need the added defensive presence Anunoby provides, especially when Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson inevitably get into foul trouble defending the Sixers big man.

For now, though, with Anunoby questionable for Game 3, that means Brown will likely call on Miles McBride to fill that fifth starter spot. McBride's scoring can fill some of the void left by Anunoby, and he's a pest defensively, which will come in handy as the Knicks will continue to try to slow Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

If McBride has to fill a larger role with Anunoby out, he's more than ready for the opportunity.

"Extremely comfortable. I feel like the coaching staff trusts me, I know my teammates trust me and I trust myself overall," McBride said when asked how he feels taking on a larger role. "So if that happens, I know I'll be ready."