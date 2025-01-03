New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is supporting his community in the wake of tragedy. Williamson is donating $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Tragedy Fund, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The city is still reeling from a terror attack that took place in the early morning hours of New Year's Day when the driver of a pickup truck rammed into a crowd of people celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street. At least 14 people were killed while roughly 35 more were injured.

With so many victims and their families enduring an unimaginable horror, Williamson wanted to help the community start to heal.

"As a father, son and someone who loves the community, this hit me hard," Williamson told Andrews. "This isn't just about money -- but standing together and making sure no one feels alone."

Williamson has been part of the New Orleans community since he was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. Since then, Williamson has become a two-time All-Star while averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 190 carer games.

Williamson has spent all six years of his NBA career in the city, and he is giving back in its time of need.

Among those killed in the New Orleans attack was Tiger Bech, a 28-year-old former Princeton football player. Bech was an All-Ivy League return man, and his brother Jack was a standout receiver for TCU in 2024.

Following the attack, the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between Notre Dame and Georgia was pushed from Wednesday night to Thursday night. The Fighting Irish won, 23-10, to advance to the semifinal.