A matchup between two of the Western Conference's top-three teams takes place on the Monday NBA schedule as the Houston Rockets will host the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston (25-12) is second in the West and boasts a 13-6 home record, while Memphis (25-14) is third in the conference and is 10-9 on the road. Houston has won both of the matchups this season between the teams, including a 119-115 victory last week. The Grizzlies are 25-14 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Rockets are 22-15 versus the line.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are favored by 2 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -2



Grizzlies vs. Rockets over/under: 236 points

Grizzlies vs. Rockets money line: Houston -131, Memphis +110



Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is coming off a 119-115 victory on Thursday versus Memphis, giving the Rockets their third straight victory. Alperen Sengun led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, as Defensive Player of the Year winner, Jaren Jackson Jr., wasn't able to contain Sengun. The Turk also received help from Jalen Green, who had 27 points, and Fred VanVleet, who had 22 points.

No one controls the paint like Houston does, as it leads the NBA in offensive rebounds, total rebounds, and it holds opponents to the lowest 2-point percentage. That strong defense extends out to the perimeter as the Rockets also allow the third-fewest made 3-pointers per game. Ime Udoka's squad can take advantage of Memphis' deficiencies as well, as only one team commits more turnovers per game than the Grizzlies, and Memphis is 0-2 ATS versus Houston this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis bounced back from its Thursday loss to Houston with a Saturday win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizz prevailed on the road, 127-125, with Jackson recording 33 points and eight rebounds. Memphis dominated the offensive glass, securing 21 offensive boards, compared to Minnesota's seven, and that enabled the Grizzlies to score the second-most points that the Wolves have allowed all season.

The Grizzlies had seven players in double-figures in the win, and even with All-Stars like Jackson and Ja Morant, Memphis' strength is its depth. Additionally, seven Grizzlies are averaging over 10 points for the season, which has enabled Memphis to have the highest-scoring offense in the league. That contrasts with a Houston offense that will be without starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and possibly sixth man, Tari Eason (leg), who is listed as doubtful. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks

