The Washington Wizards will visit the Houston Rockets in an interconference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule. Houston is 6-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while Washington is 2-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Rockets swept the two-game season series in 2023-24 and have won three straight overall meetings. Houston is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 2-6 ATS.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Rockets vs. Wizards spread: Rockets -13.5

Rockets vs. Wizards over/under: 227.5 points

Rockets vs. Wizards money line: Rockets: -971, Wizards: +639

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 121-94 walloping at the hands of the Magic on Sunday, but Bilal Coulibaly put forth a good effort as he went 9 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists and six rebounds. Jordan Poole led the team with 24 points while rookie Kyshawn George had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Washington's prized rookie in No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr is filling up the box score on a nightly basis. The Frenchman is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks (ranking fourth in the NBA) and 2.4 assists. As a team, Washington is defending the rim and ranks second in the league in blocks per game. Washington can also take comfort in the fact that Houston is only 1-4 ATS this season in non-divisional games.

Why the Rockets can cover

Meanwhile, the Rockets narrowly escaped with a Sunday win as the squad sidled past the Pistons 101-99. The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. Tari Eason had 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and he's one of seven Rockets players averaging in double-figures this season.

Houston gets extra offensive possessions by leading the NBA in offensive boards, and it then makes the most of each possession by having the third-fewest turnovers per game. On defense, the Rockets are holding opponents to the fourth-fewest points per game, and containing foes to the second-lowest 2-point percentage. As for Washington, it has been one of the worst teams against the spread this season as it is 2-0 ATS versus the Atlanta Hawks, but 0-6 ATS versus everyone else.

