On Wednesday, a blockbuster trade went down in the NBA when the Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first round pick. Washington is now Westbrook's third team in three seasons.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed that he doesn't believe that Westbrook will do anything positive for the Wizards and the team will miss the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

"The Wizards will miss the playoffs in 2021. Russell Westbrook replacing John Wall does nothing for that team even though Wall didn't even play last year. Having Westbrook on that team, he's going to be miserable because he knows going in that they're not competing for a ring. He's the type of player that doesn't care enough and doesn't have the weapons around him to make that team better."

The Wizards certainly wanted to get Wall's contract off their books considering that he hasn't played in an NBA game since since the 2018-19 season. However, Westbrook doesn't exactly have the same supporting cast that he had in Houston, so Washington may not win many more games than 25 games the franchise won this past season.

Samson doesn't believe that Westbrook is going to buy in with the Wizards because it's a team that isn't going to compete for a ring anytime soon. It's certainly going to be interesting to see how Westbrook's season in Washington unfolds.