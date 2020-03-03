Samson: Why Knicks handled Spike Lee situation all wrong

Prior to Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, Knicks superfan Spike Lee was involved in a verbal altercation with team security after he attempted to enter Madison Square Garden through the employee entrance. Lee made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday and revealed that he has been entering through that very same entrance for all three decades of his time as a Knicks season-ticket holder.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the controversy and believes that Knicks owner James Dolan made the situation much worse by releasing a statement saying that Lee was attempting to "perpetuate drama."

"When you run a team, you communicate with your celebrity fans," Samson said. "Everybody does that. We all have celebrity fans. You make sure you are communicating with them because they are social media influencers. They can give you a bad name quickly."

Lee is arguably the biggest Knicks fan on the planet and it's not even close. He has held his courtside seats for years and claimed that he never had a problem using that employee entrance over the years.

This all came on the first game under new team president Leon Rose, who was in attendance Monday against the Rockets. Taking the product on the court completely out of the picture, the Knicks continue to make errors in the public eye and this is just the latest instance.