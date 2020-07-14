Watch Now: Blazers Making Late Push For Eighth Seed ( 1:23 )

Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes crossed the NBA campus line recently in order to pick up a food delivery order. Now Holmes will have quarantine himself for an additional 10 days following the infraction.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the situation and believes that the concept of staying within the bubble could be a huge deal once games begin later this month.

"In order for the bubble to work, it doesn't have anything to do with where the bubble is located," Samson said. "The concept is that once you're in, you're in and you don't leave. You don't cross the line. But crossing the line is not just a physical line. It's crossing the line in terms of your behavior. That's the biggest mark that we have going forward. Are they going to decide that they don't want to cross that line? Right now, it's just practice. It doesn't matter as much. But the games are going to start and we're going to find that there's a problem."

Samson brings up the point that there are just practices right now, so it's not a huge deal that Holmes will have to quarantine for 10 days. Games don't begin until July 30 and the Kings don't play their opening game until July 31.

However, once games begin, players will have a larger problem if they cross the line of the bubble. At that point, they'll lose one percent of their season salary if they do so. That will certainly be something to watch as the NBA restarts its season in a few weeks.