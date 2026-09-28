One of the most highly anticipated moments in NBA Finals history occurred earlier this summer, when the Knicks, up 2-0 in the series against the Spurs, returned to Madison Square Garden to play Game 3. The home-court advantage didn't come through that night, however, as the Knicks lost their only game of the series en route to their drought-busting title.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Spurs guard Stephon Castle recalled Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which was the first time MSG hosted an NBA Finals game in 27 years, and called the crowd "underwhelming."

Castle went as far as to say Oklahoma City -- the team the Spurs faced and beat in the Western Conference finals -- was a "way louder" environment than MSG. Notably, the Spurs punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 after defeating the Thunder in Game 7, which was played in Oklahoma City.

"It was underwhelming in that first game," Castle said of the Madison Square Garden crowd. "They made it seem like it was going to be way crazier in there."

After the Knicks lost Game 3 of the series, New York won Game 4 after OG Anunoby tipped in a missed 3-pointer by Jalen Brunson with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete an improbable comeback. The Knicks also won Game 5 days later on the road in San Antonio, securing the franchise's first NBA title since 1973.

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After playing each other in the NBA Cup title game and the NBA Finals, the Knicks and Spurs will meet twice during the 2026-27 regular season. The Spurs will travel to MSG on Christmas Day in an NBA Finals rematch and will host the Knicks on March 7 in San Antonio.