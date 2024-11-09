The Utah Jazz (1-7) will wrap up a four-game road trip when they face the San Antonio Spurs (4-5) on Saturday evening. Utah picked up its first win of the season with a 135-126 win at Chicago on Monday, but it lost to Milwaukee by 23 points on Thursday. San Antonio is trying to get back to the .500 mark this season after beating Portland in a 118-105 final earlier this week. The Spurs are playing the second game of a five-game homestand that concludes against the Lakers next Friday.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 221.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. San Antonio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Spurs vs. Jazz game:

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs vs. Jazz over/under: 221.5 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: Spurs -256, Jazz +209

Spurs vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

Spurs vs. Jazz streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio has won three of its last five games, opening its current homestand with a 118-105 win over Portland on Thursday. It was an extremely balanced effort from the Spurs, as they had eight players score in double figures. Small forward Keldon Johnson had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double performance off the bench, while shooting guard Malaki Branham had 17 points as well.

They are now 3-1 in their home games this season, while Utah has lost seven of its first eight games this season. San Antonio cruised to a 106-88 win in Salt Lake City on Halloween in the first meeting between these teams, as Victor Wembanyama poured in 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks. The Spurs have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games dating back to last season, including five of their last six home games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah snapped its season-opening six-game losing streak earlier this week, notching a 135-126 win at Chicago as a 7-point underdog. Shooting guard Keyonte George had 33 points and nine assists, while center John Collins had 28 points and 13 rebounds off the bench. Second-year center Walker Kessler added a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds on 6 of 7 shooting. George (foot) is listed as questionable for this one.

The Jazz are coming off a loss to the Bucks on Thursday, as Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points off the bench. Forward Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup after missing three games with back spasms, scoring eight points on 3 of 10 shooting. He should have an improved performance on Saturday after knocking off the rust in that game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.