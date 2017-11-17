Steph Curry makes bold statement about NBA Finals, and it's only November

The Golden State Warriors know a thing or two about the NBA Finals -- they've been there three years in a row, winning two titles.

After suffering a 92-88 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics in one of the best matchups of the early NBA season, Warriors star Stephen Curry gave his seal of approval to the Celtics, strongly suggesting the Warriors will be back in Boston in June.

"Very, very likely, right?" Curry said. "They're playing the best right now in the East. Obviously they need to beat Cleveland, who's done it three years in a row. We'll see, but I heard the weather's great here in June."

Reporter told Steph Curry he would be back here for Finals and then asked if he agreed: "I hear the weather is great here in June" pic.twitter.com/iRLUHOlNZ8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2017

Of course, the only reason the Warriors would be playing the Celtics in June is if they're meeting in the NBA Finals.

It's obviously premature to assume the Celtics (or even the Warriors for that matter) are guaranteed a spot in the Finals, but Boston has been remarkable this season, rattling off 14 straight wins after an 0-2 start.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have struggled mightily, but as we've seen time and time again in the NBA, what you do in November doesn't mean much. It's what you do once you get into the playoffs that makes all the difference.

With one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics match up with the Cavs, if the two teams do end up meeting in the Eastern Conference finals for a second straight year.