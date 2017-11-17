Steph Curry makes bold statement about NBA Finals, and it's only November
Warriors star lauds Celtics for extending their win streak to 14 games
The Golden State Warriors know a thing or two about the NBA Finals -- they've been there three years in a row, winning two titles.
After suffering a 92-88 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics in one of the best matchups of the early NBA season, Warriors star Stephen Curry gave his seal of approval to the Celtics, strongly suggesting the Warriors will be back in Boston in June.
"Very, very likely, right?" Curry said. "They're playing the best right now in the East. Obviously they need to beat Cleveland, who's done it three years in a row. We'll see, but I heard the weather's great here in June."
Of course, the only reason the Warriors would be playing the Celtics in June is if they're meeting in the NBA Finals.
It's obviously premature to assume the Celtics (or even the Warriors for that matter) are guaranteed a spot in the Finals, but Boston has been remarkable this season, rattling off 14 straight wins after an 0-2 start.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have struggled mightily, but as we've seen time and time again in the NBA, what you do in November doesn't mean much. It's what you do once you get into the playoffs that makes all the difference.
With one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics match up with the Cavs, if the two teams do end up meeting in the Eastern Conference finals for a second straight year.
-
KD explains his embarrassing OKC tweets
Durant blasted his former team and coach because he was groggy from a nap
-
Pacers' Young sleeps on practice floor
Joe Young slept on a bed of towels, and woke up twice to get in extra shots
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Thursday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
NBA DFS Nov. 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
The Inbounds: Embiid, Bledsoe and turkey
Plus, the Villain's turnaround, Kemba's value... and oh, man, the Bulls.
-
Curry to become basketball professor
Curry will film over 15 different video lessons on various skillsets
Add a Comment